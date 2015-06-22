BRATISLAVA, June 22 Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Monday he believed it was better to keep Greece in the euro zone than it was to let it fall out.

"I believe that, at the end of the day, at least politically we will come to a conclusion that Greece remaining in the euro zone has more advantages at this moment than disadvantages," Fico said. Slovakia's position on Greece has been that it wanted to see Greece stay in the euro zone, but not at any cost.

Euro zone officials welcomed Greek concessions on Monday as a possible step towards a deal on averting a default, but politicians dismissed expectations of a breakthrough at a leaders' summit later in the day to secure the country's future in the euro.