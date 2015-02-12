BRUSSELS Feb 12 Greece is confident of reaching
a deal with European partners but will not extend the current
bailout programme, a Greek official reiterated on Thursday after
late-night talks in Brussels ended without agreement.
The official repeated that Greece was committed to reforms
and would not seek further loans.
"We have covered a lot of ground," the official told
reporters. "But we don't want to extend the current programme,
we are looking for a new programme."
Euro zone finance ministers are due to meet again on Monday
to find a way forward to resolving Greece's crisis.
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou, Writing by Deepa Babington)