LONDON, June 22 Twitter is trying to lighten up the Greek debt crisis with the hashtag #grexit_songs, inviting participants to come up with music related to the possibility of Greece being forced to leave the euro zone.

Most contributions have been in Greek, but some in English have played on popular songs of past decades in reference to the tense standoff between Athens and its international creditors.

So @GiannisStefan offered a riff on The Clash's "Should I stay or should I go", while @FirFirikos1 played on ABBA's "Money-Money-Money. It's a rich man's world".

The Beatles got tapped with "Yesterday (All My Debt Payments Seemed So Far Away)", suggested by @BattleSwarmBlog.

One suggestion, meanwhile, may have had some deeper thought behind it.

A tweeter called @n_neofotistos offered "I want to live like homeless people", a reference to the severe poverty Greece has suffered under austerity and an apparent tip of the hat to Pulp's "Common People".

That song, written by Jarvis Cocker, tells the tale of a wealthy Greek woman at a British college saying she wants to be like common people.

Unconfirmed newspaper and internet reports have suggested the woman was Danae Stratou, wife of the current Greek finance minister, Yanis Varoufakis. (Reporting by Jeremy Gaunt; editing by John Stonestreet)