SEOUL, June 29 South Korea said on Monday that
any impact on its economy from the financial troubles in Greece
would likely be "very limited" but pledged to strengthen its
monitoring of the situation.
Senior officials from the finance ministry, central bank and
financial regulatory agencies discussed the latest developments
in Greek debt negotiations and global markets at a scheduled
meeting early on Monday.
"Given the limited amount of trade and financial relations
and our sound external positions, the effects on the local
economy from the instability over Greece will be very limited,"
they said in a joint statement after the meeting.
South Korea frequently convenes meetings of senior economic
and financial officials when there are major global events such
as central bank decisions in large economies like the United
States.
Monday's meeting had originally been called to discuss
measures to boost capital outflows to tackle a record current
account surplus but added the Greek situation to the
agenda.
South Korean stocks and currency both fell on worries about
Greece's instability but their losses were modest, with the
stock market's benchmark KOSPI down 1.3 percent and the
won by 0.5 percent against the dollar by 0342 GMT.
(Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)