ATHENS, July 21 Standard & Poor's on Tuesday
upgraded Greece's sovereign credit rating by two notches and
revised its outlook to stable from negative, citing euro zone
countries initial agreement to start negotiations with the
country on a third bailout.
S&P raised its rating for Greece to CCC+ from CCC-, saying
the country's liquidity perspective has improved after euro zone
finance ministers last week gave their initial consent to a
three-year loan programme to keep the country in the euro.
"We think opportunities for Greece to default on commercial
debt this year are few," S&P said in a report.
The possibly Greece quit the single currency union was lest
than 50 percent, it said.
S&P is the first to upgrade Greece after it clinched a
last-minute deal with its lenders last week which opened the way
for bridge financing that will cover Athens' funding needs
through July and for bailout talks on a third aid package.
The leftist government of Alexis Tsipras tried on Tuesday to
rally his Syriza party before a vote in parliament on the second
package of measures demanded by international creditors as a
condition for opening talks on a new bailout deal.
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou and Anjali Rao Koppala in
Bangalore, Editing by Angus MacSwan)