* De Guindos says unlikely to recover market access by June
* Says Athens will need to seek further European assistance
* Says preliminary range of 3rd Greek bailout 30-50 bln eur
(Updates with Merkel, EU Commission chief Juncker)
By Andrés González and Philip Blenkinsop
BARCELONA/BRUSSELS, March 4 Germany and the
European Commission said on Wednesday that talk of a third
bailout for Greece was premature, while Spain's Economy Minister
was insistent that further support was almost inevitable.
Spanish Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said Athens was
unlikely to be able to return to capital markets by June, when
an extension of its bailout expires, and so some form of further
aid programme looked likely.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, asked about a third package
at a news conference with European Commission President
Jean-Claude Juncker in Brussels, said she was focusing on the
current bailout, now extended for four months: "I think we now
have all our hands full to make this succeed and that's what I'm
concentrating on," she said.
De Guindos had already suggested on Monday that the euro
zone was talking about another bailout for Greece, with a
package worth between 30 billion and 50 billion euros ($33
bln-56 bln) under discussion, prompting denials from euro zone
officials.
De Guindos said on Wednesday that the size of any third
support deal had yet to be agreed and that euro zone finance
ministers would examine Greece's liquidity needs and debt
maturities at a Eurogroup meeting next week.
"If Greece does not recover market access by June ... we
will have to establish some other type of agreement with Greece,
call it a pact, a deal, a programme," de Guindos told a
conference in Barcelona.
"We have given ourselves these four months to, one, see what
the real situation is, to see how Greece has met conditions and
to try and establish what happens next (...), which is
fundamentally a third rescue."
A German finance ministry spokesman said no discussion of a
third Greek aid programme was on the agenda for Monday's
Eurogroup meeting.
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Monday denied his
country needed another international rescue deal, while the
spokeswoman for Jeroen Dijsselbloem, who chairs the euro zone
finance ministers' group, said no talks were underway.
International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde told
MSNBC in an interview on Wednesday that the success of Greece's
reform plan would depend on the framework put in place and how
the overhaul is implemented.
European Commission chief Juncker agreed with Merkel on the
need to focus on implementing the extension to Greece's bailout
agreed by euro zone finance ministers last month.
"It is premature to talk about a third programme," he said.
"That is speculation that is best avoided."
Tsipras has pledged to dismantle Greece's bailout programme,
but since being elected in January has had to make key
concessions and extend Athens' current aid programme as the
country faces funding problems and tries to fend off a banking
crisis.
($1 = 0.8986 euros)
(Additional reporting by Jan Strupczewski in Brussels, Stephen
Brown in Berlin; Writing by Sarah White; Editing by Julien Toyer
and Susan Fenton)