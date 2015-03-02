MADRID, March 2 Spain's Economy Minister Luis de Guindos on Monday said euro zone countries were in talks over a third bailout package for Greece worth between 30 billion and 50 billion euros ($34-$56 billion).

Speaking at an event in Pamplona, in northern Spain, de Guindos said the new rescue plan would give more flexible conditions to Greece, which had no alternative other than European solidarity. ($1 = 0.8906 euros) (Reporting by Sarah Morris, writing by Julien Toyer, Editing by Sarah White)