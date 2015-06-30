MADRID, June 30 Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Tuesday that if Greece were to leave the euro it could send the message that the common currency union is reversible and other countries could follow.

"What would happen if Greece came out of the euro? There would be a negative message that euro membership is reversible," Rajoy said in a radio interview.

"People may think that if one country can leave the euro, others could do so in the future. I think that is the most serious problem that could arise (from a Greek exit)." (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)