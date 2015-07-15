MADRID, July 15 Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said he will put forward the details of a third Greek bailout to parliament for debate and ask for its approval.

Rajoy's People's Party holds an absolute majority in parliament. He did not say when the vote would take place.

"Even though this step is not obligatory in our country, it is my intent to take it to parliament for debate and possible approval (...) because there are a lot of funds that Spanish taxpayers are being asked to guarantee," Rajoy told parliament on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Paul Day; Writing by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Alison Williams)