June 15 Greece's Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras
must decide whether to call a snap poll or a referendum if talks
with the government's international creditors fail, a deputy
speaker of the Greek parliament said on Monday.
Athens has stuck to demands that its creditors propose less
harsh terms for a cash-for-reforms deal after talks collapsed
over the weekend, bringing Athens one step closer to a default
that could tip it out of the euro zone.
"There is a scene of a provocation, impasse and rupture. The
initiative is now with the prime minister," Alexis Mitropoulos,
a lawmaker from Tsipras's Syriza party and a parliament deputy
speaker told Greek Star TV on Monday.
"We must reconsider our national negotiating plan ... the
people must say certain things ... either a referendum or
elections, this is the prerogative of the prime minister," he
said.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; writing by Matthias
Williams, editing by Deepa Babington)