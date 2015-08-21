ATHENS Aug 21 Greece's parliament speaker
objected on Friday to the procedure followed by the country's
president in handing out a mandate to the opposition to form a
government, saying it was handled with an "unconstitutional
rush".
A statement from Zoe Konstantopoulou's office said Greek
President Prokopis Pavlopoulos had clearly sidestepped her
constitutional responsibility to verify each parliamentary
party's standing before assigning mandates.
The statement was the latest twist complicating Greece's
political scene after Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras resigned to
pave the way for early elections, though Konstantopoulou is not
expected to be able to derail the process being followed by the
president.
