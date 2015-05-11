BRUSSELS May 11 Finance ministers of the euro zone welcomed progress achieved in negotiations between Greece and its creditors on a cash-for-reform deal but said more work is needed to bridge differences holding up a comprehensive agreement.

In a joint statement after they reviewed the state of talks between Athens and the International Monetary Fund, the European Commission and the European Central Bank, the ministers said they welcomed the intention of the Greek authorities to accelerate their work with lenders to reach a deal.

"We welcomed the progress that has been achieved so far," a joint statement said, citing an improvement in working procedures. "At the same time, we acknowledged that more time and effort are needed to bridge the gaps on the remaining open issues."

The ministers stressed that a Feb. 20 statement setting a four-month deadline for an interim agreement remained the basis for the negotiations and for any release of 7.2 billion euros in frozen funds in a bailout that expires at the end of June.

"Once the institutions reach an agreement at staff level on the conclusion of the current review, the Eurogroup will decide on the possible disbursements of the funds outstanding under the current arrangement," they said. (Writing by Paul Taylor; Editing by Tom Koerkemeier)