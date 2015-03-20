BRUSSELS, March 20 Greek Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras and leaders of the key EU institutions were drafting a
joint statement on Greece's debt crisis at overnight talks in
Brussels, EU and Greek diplomats said on Friday.
One EU diplomat said the statement would stress that all
sides were committed to implementing a Feb. 20 agreement to
extend Greece's international bailout.
Greece would seek to identify reforms it could carry out
urgently to achieve a partial disbursement of funds still left
from its 240 billion euro EU/IMF finance rescue, another EU
official said.
(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski and Francesco Guarascio; Writing
by Paul Taylor)