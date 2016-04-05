BERLIN, April 5 Greek Economy Minister George
Stathakis said on Tuesday the original goal of getting 50
billion euros ($56.8 billion) in revenues from privatisations
was unrealistic and Greece is now aiming for 15 billion euros
and in the end it may be even less.
Privatisations have been a central plank of Greece's
international bailouts but have reaped poor revenues so far due
to political resistance and bureaucracy.
($1 = 0.8804 euros)
