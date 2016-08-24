BRUSSELS Aug 24 The European Union will step
into a Greek political row over the national statistics agency
on Wednesday, EU sources told Reuters, and is likely to defend
the agency's former head who is accused of falsifying data.
Andreas Georgiou, a veteran of the International Monetary
Fund, stepped down a year ago under a cloud after being charged
in 2013 with inflating figures on the Greek budget deficit in
2009 in a way that made bailout conditions imposed on Athens by
euro zone creditors more onerous than they might have been.
His case has seen fellow senior economists and statisticians
from around the world rally behind him. Some are helping to pay
for his defence costs.
The case had appeared to be languishing but a move at the
Supreme Court earlier this month to reopen it has put Georgiou
under renewed pressure.
One EU source said the European Commission, whose Eurostat
EU statistics office has verified data provided by Greece's
Elstat agency, would make a public statement on the issue later
on Wednesday.
Brussels has been broadly supportive of Elstat in the past
in the face of criticism of the agency's work by various Greek
politicians across the party spectrum. The EU executive is
generally reluctant to step into domestic political rows, making
any public stance in the Greece legal dispute significant.
A recipient of repeated bailouts from its fellow members of
the euro zone, Greece's credibility with its European partners
remains fragile. Germany and other powers are still angry at the
way, as they see it, successive governments in Athens ran up
unsustainable debts, masked by dubious fiscal data, triggering a
crisis that nearly wrecked the entire euro project.
