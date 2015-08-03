ATHENS Aug 3 While most of the Greek stock
market was dropping, shares of the furniture maker Dromeas SA
soared almost 29 percent on Monday after clinching a
30 million-euro deal to supply European Commission offices.
It would have taken a lot of shares to make much profit,
though. Dromeas closed at 0.147 euros, a 28.9 percent increase
from its previous close of 0.114 euros.
The company announced on July 29 - during the five weeks the
stock market was closed - that it had won an international
tender to supply all EU offices over a five-year period. It had
won a similar tender in 2009.
Greek stocks unofficially closed with losses of 16.2
percent on Monday, the first day of trade after the five -week
shutdown.
(Reporting By Michele Kambas, editing by Larry King)