ATHENS, July 28 The Greek stock market will
reopen on Wednesday or Thursday after a one-month shutdown, with
restrictions on trading by local investors for a short period of
time, the Greek securities regulator chairman told Reuters on
Tuesday.
The Athens Stock Exchange (ASE) has been
shut since June 29, after the government shut banks and imposed
capital controls to prevent banks from collapsing in the face of
mass withdrawals. On Tuesday, Greece gained the European Central
Bank's approval to reopen it.
"The commission will convene tomorrow morning to decide if
the Athens Stock Exchange will reopen on Wednesday or Thursday,"
the chairman of Greece's Capital Market Commission Konstantinos
Botopoulos said.
(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Angeliki Koutantou
Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)