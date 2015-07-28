ATHENS, July 28 The Greek stock market will reopen on Wednesday or Thursday after a one-month shutdown, with restrictions on trading by local investors for a short period of time, the Greek securities regulator chairman told Reuters on Tuesday.

The Athens Stock Exchange (ASE) has been shut since June 29, after the government shut banks and imposed capital controls to prevent banks from collapsing in the face of mass withdrawals. On Tuesday, Greece gained the European Central Bank's approval to reopen it.

"The commission will convene tomorrow morning to decide if the Athens Stock Exchange will reopen on Wednesday or Thursday," the chairman of Greece's Capital Market Commission Konstantinos Botopoulos said. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Angeliki Koutantou Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)