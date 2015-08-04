ATHENS Aug 4 Not all Greek bank stocks fell on
Tuesday -- the central bank's shares soared.
Bank of Greece is one of the rare central banks to
be traded on a public bourse. Its shares were up 15.8 percent on
Tuesday, a day after gaining 8.5 percent, albeit from an opening
low not seen since the late 1990s.
The Greek commercial bank index -- which excludes
Bank of Greece -- fell close to 30 percent on both Monday and
Tuesday as investors worried about recapitalisation stemming
from a flight of euros from deposits.
As a central bank, Bank of Greece has no recapitalisation
needs.
