* Greece ETF up on Friday but down sharply in last month
* Athens stock market could re-open on Monday
* ETF performance could be guide for Athens re-opening
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, July 31 U.S.-listed equity instruments
tied to Greece have fallen around 20 percent since the Athens
stock market was closed in late June, heralding a potentially
rough start when it finally re-opens.
Greece aims to re-open its stock market on Monday
after a five-week shutdown due to the country's debt and
economic problems. The bourse is still awaiting a finance
ministry decree detailing new trading rules.
While traders cautioned that it was hard to predict what the
opening prices might be when the volatile Greek exchange resumes
business, they said shares would most likely be under pressure.
"It will certainly be a market under severe pressure when it
re-opens, and the banks could bear the brunt of it," said
Toscafund analyst Takis Christodoulopoulos.
This was based on the performance of the "GREK" exchange
traded fund (ETF) - comprised of U.S. market listings
of Greek companies - since the actual Athens stock exchange has
been shut.
The "GREK" edged up 1.6 percent on Friday but remains down
by around 20 percent over the last month.
National Bank of Greece's U.S-listed equity
instruments also rose 1.7 percent on Friday but again
are down some 20 percent in the last month.
"My estimate is that if it were to open right now, the
Athens index would open between 625 and 645 points, a decline of
between 19 and 22 percent from its last closing level on June
26," said Ilya Feygin, managing director at WallachBeth Capital.
The Athens Stock Exchange was shut when the
government closed banks and imposed strict limits on withdrawals
and foreign transfers to prevent a run on deposits by savers and
companies.
The benchmark ATG equity index is down by around 4 percent
since the start of 2015, underperforming other European stock
markets such as Germany's DAX, which is up around 15
percent so far in the same period.
The ATG fell at the start of June but then rose towards the
end of that month, on signs Greece could get a new bailout deal.
Any sharp swing higher or lower on the Athens market when it
re-opens could also lead to shares being temporarily suspended.
