ATHENS Aug 4 Some Greek non-financial stocks
rose in early trade on Tuesday, partly offsetting sharp losses
in the banking sector.
Shares in Greek gaming group OPAP rose 3.5
percent, while METKA, which builds energy
infrastructure, gained 8.4 percent.
Athens bourse's general index lost 3.4 percent after
diving 16 percent on Monday following a five-week shutdown.
"Following yesterday's massive sell-off, there was
significant dislocation in share valuations which triggered
investors' interest in high-quality, non-financial stocks," said
Eurobank Equities analyst Nick Koskoletos.
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou, Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)