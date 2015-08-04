ATHENS Aug 4 Some Greek non-financial stocks rose in early trade on Tuesday, partly offsetting sharp losses in the banking sector.

Shares in Greek gaming group OPAP rose 3.5 percent, while METKA, which builds energy infrastructure, gained 8.4 percent.

Athens bourse's general index lost 3.4 percent after diving 16 percent on Monday following a five-week shutdown.

"Following yesterday's massive sell-off, there was significant dislocation in share valuations which triggered investors' interest in high-quality, non-financial stocks," said Eurobank Equities analyst Nick Koskoletos. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou, Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)