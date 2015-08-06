BRIEF-Egyptian Exchange says EG Holding sells stake in Prime Holding For Financial Investments
* EG Holding sells 7.2 million shares of Prime Holding For Financial Investments to Sum Investmnets for EGP 36 million Source :(http://bit.ly/2qHsvo6)
ATHENS Aug 6 Greek stocks opened higher on Thursday after three days of losses, but the banking share indes was lower again.
The broader market was up 0.5 percent near the open. The banking sector index, which has lost around 63 percent over three sessions, was down 4.5 percent.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)
LONDON, May 4 HSBC's deferred prosecution agreement (DPA) with the U.S. Department of Justice may impact the bank's ability to repatriate some $8 billion in capital the lender has 'trapped' in the country, its finance director said on Thursday.