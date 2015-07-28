ATHENS, July 28 Greece is waiting for the green
light from the European Central Bank on plans it has submitted
to reopen the Athens stock market after a month-long shutdown,
two regulatory sources said on Tuesday.
The exchange could reopen as early as Wednesday depending on
the ECB's opinion, the sources said.
Greek regulators offered two different plans for the
reopening - one allowing unrestricted trading and a second that
imposed restrictions on trading by Greek investors to prevent
capital fleeing banks, the sources said.
"Whether we will open tomorrow or another day depends on
when we get a response from the ECB," one of the sources said.
"It's not certain that we will open tomorrow."
The Athens stock exchange has been shut since June 29 after
the government shut banks and imposed capital controls to
prevent banks from collapsing under the weight of mass
withdrawals.
(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas and Angeliki Koutantou,
Writing by Deepa Babington)