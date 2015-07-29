ATHENS, July 29 Greece's stock market will not
reopen on Thursday and may not open on Friday either due to
technical issues at local banks, a spokeswoman for the Athens
Stock Exchange said on Wednesday.
"The stock market will not open tomorrow and it is unlikely
to open on Friday. The Greek banks need to resolve some IT
issues regarding the restrictions," she said.
Under the ECB approval for reopening the stock exchange
after a nearly five-week shutdown, local investors are not
allowed to use bank deposits to buy securities.
(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Helen Popper,
editing by Deepa Babington)