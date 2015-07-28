* Restrictions in place for local investors
* Decree on timing expected, timing not clear
* Athens Stock Exchange has been closed since June 29
(Adds comment by European official)
By Angeliki Koutantou and Lefteris Papadimas
ATHENS, July 28 The Greek stock market will
reopen on Wednesday or Thursday after a month-long shutdown but
with restrictions on trading by local investors at the request
of the European Central Bank, the Greek securities regulator
chairman told Reuters on Tuesday.
The Athens Stock Exchange (ASE) has been
shut since June 29, after the government closed its banks and
imposed capital controls to prevent them from collapsing in the
face of mass withdrawals.
Greece sent a first proposal to the ECB last week to reopen
the stock market as soon as possible because it risked its place
in global securities indexes if it remained closed for too long.
But the process was delayed because the ECB wanted
assurances that Greek investors would not pull money out of
banks to convert them to shares or bonds, putting a further
strain on the country's struggling lenders which depend on the
ECB's emergency funding (ELA) to remain afloat.
On Tuesday, Greece gained the European Central Bank's
approval to reopen its stock market with no restrictions for
foreign investors but with limitations for local ones.
"The commission will convene tomorrow morning to decide if
the Athens Stock Exchange will reopen on Wednesday or Thursday,"
the chairman of Hellenic Capital Market Commission Konstantinos
Botopoulos told Reuters.
A ministerial decree on the bourse's operations is expected
to be issued, opening the way for trading.
Greek regulators on Monday offered the ECB two plans for the
re-opening: one allowing unrestricted trading, the same as
proposed last week, and a second that imposed restrictions on
trading by Greek investors to prevent capital fleeing banks,
sources said earlier.
Botopoulos said the ECB approved the second plan. "What we
have won in the negotiations is that the restrictions will last
for a limited period of time," he said.
WHAT HAPPENS?
A European official said the process for the reopening of
the market was delayed due to fears that it could result in a
crash, as well as continued uncertainty about Greece's political
future and that of its banks.
"What nobody knows is what happens if you reopen. Is there
going to be dumping of Greek assets? No one can say that
everything is under control," the official said.
A senior official at the regulator said local investors
would be allowed to buy shares by using existing cash, such as
that stored at home for security in the face of the crisis or
money transfers from abroad, and not by withdrawing money from
their Greek bank accounts.
Some market participants had warned that unlimited trading
for domestic investors would have posed a serious risk for
lenders.
"The problem is that if the trading starts without
restrictions, then many Greeks could withdraw their deposits and
turn them into shares or bonds," Takis Zamanis, chief trader at
Athens-based brokerage Beta Securities, told Reuters.
The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) said a
ban on the short selling of Greek shares, as requested by the
Greek securities regulator, would remain in place. The ban,
which also affects electronic trading of Greek government bonds,
is set to stay in effect until Aug. 3.
Greece's main equity index was down 16 percent from
its 2015 peak, hit in February, when the bourse was shut down.
FTSE Russell, which compiles indexes across major asset
classes, said last week it was retaining Greece securities in
its indices for another 10 business days to see if the Greek
bourse reopened.
(Additional reporting by John O' Donnell and John Geddie;
Writing by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Janet Lawrence)