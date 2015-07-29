(Adds quote, details)

ATHENS, July 29 Greece's stock market will not reopen on Wednesday because authorities are still waiting for a ministerial decree needed to resume trading after a nearly five-week shutdown, a senior official at the country's securities regulator said.

The Athens Stock Exchange (ASE) has been shut since June 29 when the government closed banks and imposed capital controls to prevent a run on deposits by savers and companies.

"The market is not opening today and we are waiting for the ministerial decree. Once that has been issued the capital markets board can convene," the official said, asking not to be named.

The European Central Bank (ECB) gave Greece the go-ahead on Tuesday to reopen the stock market without restrictions for foreign investors but with limitations for local investors to avert the risk of further capital outflows.

The securities regulator's chairman told Reuters on Tuesday that the market could reopen on Wednesday or Thursday following the ECB approval.

Under the ECB-approved plan, local investors would be allowed to buy shares with existing cash holdings but not to withdraw money from their Greek bank accounts to buy shares.

Some market participants had warned that unlimited trading for domestic investors would have posed a serious risk for lenders. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Louise Ireland)