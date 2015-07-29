(Recasts with stock market unlikely to reopen this week)
ATHENS, July 29 Greece's stock market will
probably stay closed for the rest of this week due to technical
glitches at local banks, prolonging a five-week shutdown caused
by capital controls, an exchange spokeswoman said on Wednesday.
The Athens Stock Exchange (ASE) has been
shut since June 29, when the government closed banks and imposed
strict limits on withdrawals and foreign transfers to prevent a
run on deposits by savers and companies.
"The stock market will not open tomorrow (Thursday) and it
is unlikely to open on Friday. The Greek banks need to resolve
some IT issues regarding the restrictions," the spokeswoman
said.
The European Central Bank (ECB) gave Greece the go-ahead on
Tuesday to reopen the stock market without restrictions for
foreign investors, but with limitations for local investors to
avert the risk of further capital outflows.
Under the ECB-approved plan, local investors would be
allowed to buy shares with existing cash holdings, but not to
withdraw money from their Greek bank accounts to buy shares.
Some market participants had warned that unlimited trading
for domestic investors would have posed a serious risk for
lenders.
Before the exchange can resume trading, the Finance Ministry
will issue a decree outlining the limits on day-to-day
operations.
The securities regulator's chairman told Reuters on Tuesday
that the market could reopen on Wednesday or Thursday following
the ECB's approval.
(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Angeliki
Koutantou; Editing by Kevin Liffey)