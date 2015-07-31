(Corrects in para 11 to say volatility limit will remain at 30
* Capital controls shut down bourse on June 29
* Local investors barred from using bank deposits to buy
* Trade will be unrestricted for foreign investors
By Lefteris Papadimas and Angeliki Koutantou
ATHENS, July 31 Greece's stock market will
reopen on Monday after a five-week shutdown caused by capital
controls, but local investors will face restrictions aimed at
stemming capital flight, a bourse spokeswoman said on Friday.
The Athens Stock Exchange (ASE) has been
shut since June 29, when the government closed banks and imposed
strict limits on withdrawals and foreign transfers to avert a
run on deposits.
The Finance Ministry cleared the way for the exchange to
resume operations by issuing a decree setting out new trading
rules for local investors. There will be no restrictions on
foreign investors.
"After the finance minister signed the relevant decree
earlier today, the Athens Stock Exchange board ... decided to
reopen the markets of Athens Stock Exchange on Monday, August
3," the spokeswoman said.
Traders and exchange officials had hoped the exchange would
be able to reopen this week after the European Central Bank gave
Greece the green light to allow normal operations by foreign
investors, with some limits for local investors.
Under the ECB-approved plan, local investors will be allowed
to buy shares with existing cash holdings, but not to withdraw
money from their Greek bank accounts to buy shares.
Some market participants had warned that unlimited trading
for domestic investors would have posed a serious risk for
lenders by accelerating capital outflows.
Local brokerages, however, criticised the curb on the use of
local bank deposits for buying securities, saying it risked
distorting the market.
"We strongly oppose any capital controls related to the use
of existing funds deposited in the Hellenic banking system," the
Association of Members of the Athens Exchange said in a
statement.
"The restrictions imposed only on the transactions of
purchase of securities, while leaving the transactions of sales
free and unrestricted, will clearly favour the sales rather than
the purchases of financial instruments thus creating market
imbalance," it added.
Trading in all stocks including banking shares will be
allowed and volatility limits will remain unchanged at 30
percent, the bourse spokeswoman said.
Technical glitches at local banks, which will be required to
enforce the trading restrictions, had further complicated the
exchange's reopening and many securities traders took an early
summer holiday during the closure.
(Additional reporting by Lefteris Karagiannopoulos; Writing by
Helen Popper)