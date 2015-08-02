ATHENS Aug 2 Greek traders said on Sunday they
expected a torrid day of losses when the Athens stock market
opens after being shuttered for five weeks as part of attempts
to stop Greece's financial collapse.
A combination of pent-up trading, worries about the future
and Greece's worsening economy could knock 20 percent or more
off the Athens General Index on Monday, they said.
Trading of Greek assets in the United States over the period
the bourse has been closed suggests the same.
"The possibility of seeing even a single share rise in
tomorrow's session is almost zero," said Takis Zamanis, chief
trader at Beta Securities.
The stock market is due to open on Monday morning for the
first time since June 26, just before capital controls were
imposed to stem a flight of euros.
This was the result of the failure of Greece and its
European Union and International Monetary Fund creditors to
agree a new cash-for-reforms deal.
Since then, a deal has been reached, but its implementation
may prove hard and political in-fighting in Athens over the
bailout rules could prompt a new election.
"There is a lot of uncertainty about the government's
ability to sign the ... bailout on time and for possible snap
elections," Zamanis said.
Greece's economy has also begun to reverse the gains it was
making before Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras was elected on a
strong anti-austerity platform.
The European Commission predicts Greece will fall back into
recession in 2015, contracting 2 to 4 percent after having only
just emerged from a six-year downturn.
BANKING WOES
Banking stocks may take much of the brunt on Monday because
Greece's financial sector needs to be recapitalised. A report in
Sunday's Avgi newspaper, which is close to Tsipras' government,
suggested Athens is seeking around 10 billion euros ($11
billion) this month for bank recapitalisation.
Banks constitute around 20 percent of the main Athens
index. National Bank of Greece's U.S-listed stock
has lost around 20 percent while the Athens bourse has
been closed.
"The focus will be in the bank shares. They will suffer more
because their investors have to face a dilution from the
(expected) recapitalisation of the sector," said one asset
manager at a Greek fund.
He added that Greek banks will not be profitable this year
and are suffering from an increase in bad loans due to the
crisis.
"It would be realistic to expect a decline of about 15- 20
percent (at) the opening of the market on Monday," the asset
manager said.
(Writing by Jeremy Gaunt; Editing by Catherine Evans)