ATHENS Aug 7 Greek stocks scored small gains on
Friday, with the Athens bourse's banking share index
outperforming after steep losses this week.
The benchmark overall share index was up 0.6 percent,
with the banks rising 3.5 percent.
The moves signalled further calming on the bourse, which saw
the Greek banking index crash 63 percent on the first three days
of the week, before bouncing back 17.8 percent on Thursday.
Investors are worried about a needed recapitalisation of
Greece's banks -- anything from 10 billion euros to 25 billion
euros, according to the European Union. That would cut heavily
into current shareholder value.
Greece is in negotiations with the EU and International
Monetary Fund for as much as 86 billion euros ($94 billion) in
fresh loans to stave off financial ruin and economic collapse.
Questions about how easily that agreement will come have
also been weighing on the bourse, which was closed for five
weeks before Monday as part of capital controls to stop a flight
of euros.
