AMSTERDAM, June 29 FrieslandCampina, one of
Europe's biggest dairy companies, has boosted its stocks of
condensed milk and infant formula in Greece in anticipation of
stockpiling by consumers, a company spokesman said on Monday.
The Dutch cooperative, the largest dairy company in Greece,
also paid its 450 employees in the crisis-hit country in advance
last week in order to ensure continuity of supply.
"We are holding more stock of child nutrition and condensed
milk," spokesman Jan-Willem ter Avest told Reuters. "We took
that decision ... to ensure supply to consumers because we
expect people will want to buy more and keep it in stock."
Greece imposed capital controls on Monday after talks with
creditors broke down, sparking long queues at banks and forcing
authorities to impose a daily 60 euro cap on withdrawals.
With annual revenues of more than 11 billion euros ($12.2
billion), FrieslandCampina is one of the top five dairy
companies in the world. It has been present in Greece since 1929
under its NoyNoy mark, the largest dairy brand in Greece.
($1 = 0.8995 euros)
