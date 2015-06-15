LONDON, June 15 Greek shares slumped on Monday,
with the country's banking stocks falling sharply, after talks
on ending a deadlock between Greece and its international
creditors broke up in failure over the weekend.
Athens' benchmark ATG equity index, which had fallen
5.9 percent on Friday, was down 6.5 percent in early trading.
The Athens Stock Exchange FTSE Banks Index
dropped 12 percent, with National Bank of Greece
falling 10.6 percent and Bank of Piraeus slumping 15.1
percent.
Talks between Greece and its creditors ended in failure on
Sunday, with European leaders venting their frustration as
Athens stumbled closer towards a debt default that threatens its
future in the euro.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)