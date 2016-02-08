* Greek borrowing costs rise
* Athens' banking shares touch record lows
ATHENS/LONDON Feb 8 Greece's main equity index
fell to its lowest level in more than 25 years, with bank shares
touching record lows, driven by political uncertainty and
concerns about Europe's financial sector.
Athens' benchmark ATG equity index was down 8 percent
on Monday, at its lowest level since at least 1991.
The Athens Stock Exchange FTSE Banks Index also
fell 26 percent to touch record lows, with shares in major
lender National Bank of Greece falling 28.6 percent.
Greece's finance minister said on Monday that the country
expected the review of its bailout performance to resume next
week and conclude two weeks later.
However, Greek borrowing costs
rose on the back of uncertainty that a bailout review by the
country's lenders could drag on due to resistance to planned
pension and tax reforms, which also hit the Athens stock market.
"The market is pricing in financial and political
instability and delays in the review," said Manos Hatzidakis, an
analyst at Beta Securities.
Banking shares across Europe were also hit as concerns over
global growth and the health of Europe's financial sector pushed
investors into safe-haven assets.
The cost of insuring financials' subordinated debt
also hit its highest level since April 2013,
according to Markit data.
Mission chiefs of Greece's lenders, the European Commission,
the International Monetary Fund, the European Central Bank and
EU's bailout fund wrapped up a first week of talks in Athens on
Friday. They were expected to return to Greece around Feb. 15.
Greece has promised to cut pension spending by 1 percent of
GDP, or 1.8 billion euros, this year. To protect pensioners
whose benefits have been cut 11 times already since 2010, the
government has proposed to increase social security
contributions by employees and employers.
(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas and Angeliki Koutantou;
Additional reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and John Geddie; Editing
by Alexander Smith)