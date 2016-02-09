BRIEF-Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance names new president and chairman
* Says it has named Tadashi Shiraishi as the new Chairman of the Board in the company, to replace Ryuichi Murata
A, Feb 9 Greek stocks fell 5 percent on Tuesday, extending Monday's heavy losses of about 8 percent as uncertainty lingered on whether Greece could swiftly conclude an assessment with lenders over its compliance to terms of a multi-billion euro bailout.
The Athens bourse general index was 5.4 percent down at 13.05 GMT after retreating to its lowest level since 1991 on Monday.
"There is political uncertainty which is suffocating the market", said Takis Zamanis, head trader at Beta Securities.
Heavyweight banks were the top losers, shedding 13.7 percent.
Greece hopes to close the assessment of its reforms as quickly as possible, the government spokeswoman said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas, editing by Michele Kambas)
MOSCOW, May 15 Russia's second-largest bank VTB beat analysts' forecasts in the first quarter with net profit of 27.6 billion roubles ($488.37 million) and said it was on track to deliver a doubling of its net profit this year.