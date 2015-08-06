ATHENS Aug 6 Greece's banking share index was gaining more than 5 percent on Thursday, reversing opening losses and propped higher by sharp gains in National Bank (NBG).

NBG, the country's largest lender, was up 18.5 percent with peer Eurobank putting in gains of 11.5 percent.

But shares of Alpha and Piraeus Bank continued to trade lower, trimming opening losses were still chalking losses as buyers had emerged after a three-day rout.

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)