ATHENS, April 7 Flights were disrupted and
hospitals ran on skeleton staff in Greece on Thursday in a
strike called by public-sector workers against the pension and
tax reforms sought by Greece's foreign lenders.
Thursday's 24-hour walkout called by public sector union
ADEDY coincides with a review by lenders of Athens's compliance
with terms of an international bailout agreed last year.
Greeks have seen their incomes and services slashed under
austerity measures agreed as part of its international bailouts.
European Union institutions and the International Monetary
Fund are holding out for a conclusion of additional reforms by
Athens before signing off on the review, which could potentially
unlock further financial aid to the indebted country.
"Our strike is just a warm-up, we will stage a 48-hour
strike when the government submits the bill (to parliament) with
the measures," said Odysseas Drivalas, member of ADEDY's
executive board.
"Workers have lost almost half of their income since the
crisis started, they cannot bear any more of this burden. With
labour action, we can at least put pressure on them (the
government)."
ADEDY represents about 500,000 public sector workers and
pensioners.
The review of Greek fiscal reforms has stalled for weeks
because of disagreements between European Union institutions and
the IMF on the level of fiscal adjustment Athens must pursue to
cover any shortfalls, the form future debt relief should take,
and Athens's recalcitrance in targeting pensions to trim
spending.
Government officials say they hope for a draft agreement in
place by this coming Sunday.
Debt relief is an integral part of the strategy of Prime
Minister Alexis Tsipras to convince Greeks their sacrifices over
six years of recession are finally paying off.
Port workers were expected to walk off the job on Friday, to
protest the sale of the country's largest port, Piraeus Port
to a Chinese shipping giant. Privatisations are also
part of the bailout deal.
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Writing by Michele Kambas;
Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)