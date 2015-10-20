(Adds details)
ATHENS Oct 20 Greek civil servants union ADEDY
on Tuesday called a 24-hour general strike for Nov. 12 in
protest at pension reforms required under Greece's latest
bailout deal with its international lenders.
On Monday, private sector union GSEE called a strike for the
same day, adding to a groundswell of public discontent at a raft
of tax hikes and pension cutbacks that Athens has had to make
under the terms of the 86 billion euro ($97.7 billion) bailout,
its third since 2010.
The left-wing government has passed legislation raising the
retirement age, increasing contributions for health care and
scrapping most early retirement benefits. It also plans to merge
a multitude of pension funds into one and cut back on
supplementary pensions.
ADEDY, which represents about 650,000 public sector workers,
said the pension reforms would deal the 'final blow' to funds
which had already been depleted over the years.
"It is clear the government ... has taken over the role of
redistributing poverty," the union said in a statement.
($1 = 0.8800 euros)
(Reporting by Michele Kambas; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)