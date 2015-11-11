* Strike over austerity will be big test for PM Tsipras
* Syriza believes industrial action will help in talks with
IMF
* Talks with EU and IMF inspectors resumed on Wednesday
ATHENS, Nov 12 Domestic flights will be
grounded, ships will remain docked at ports and public offices
will shut on Thursday as Greeks walk off the job to protest
austerity measures demanded by international lenders in exchange
for fresh bailout funds.
Hospitals will run on emergency staff and some state schools
will close as teachers and students, doctors, journalists and
transport workers will join the first nationwide walkout called
by Greece's largest private and public sector unions in a year.
The strike will be a first test for Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras, who came to power promising to end austerity in
January, then accepted the unpopular terms of a third bailout,
under the threat of a euro zone exit.
Tsipras was re-elected two months ago on a mandate to
implement that agreement, but vowed to work hard to mitigate the
impact of the deal.
Paradoxically, Tsipras's own Syriza party came out in
support of the strike, saying industrial action strengthened the
government's hand in talks with lenders.
The strike will be people's "response to the dogmatic
insistence in dead-end and destructive policies that have
squeezed out workers and have led young people to lose hope",
private-sector union GSEE said in a statement.
GSEE and its public sector sister union ADEDY expected
thousands to take part in protest rallies planned for 0900 GMT.
Strikers will rally in central Athens and march by
parliament, close to a hotel where talks with EU and IMF
inspectors resumed on Wednesday as part of Greece's first
bailout review.
"Amid negotiations, the demands of workers and labour action
are of significant importance and this must be used against the
neo-liberal policies and blackmail," Syriza said in a statement.
Greek government spokeswoman Olga Gerovasili denied
suggestions that the leftist party, which fought against
austerity when it was in opposition, was trying to play both
sides in supporting the anti-austerity strike.
Greece's Syriza government has said it will implement its
side of the bargain with lenders, but has long maintained that
the bailout terms are excessively harsh.
"We are implementing an agreement which includes (bailout)
measures which are unfair," Gerovasili said.
Greece and its international lenders have locked horns over
home foreclosures and non-performing loans and hope for a deal
before Monday. Athens insists that resolving the issue should
not result in thousands of Greeks at risk of losing their homes.
At stake is the release of a two billion-euro tranche it
needs to pay off state arrears and another 10 billion for the
country's four big banks.
