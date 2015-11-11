* Strike over austerity will be big test for PM Tsipras

* Syriza believes industrial action will help in talks with IMF

* Talks with EU and IMF inspectors resumed on Wednesday

By Renee Maltezou

ATHENS, Nov 12 Domestic flights will be grounded, ships will remain docked at ports and public offices will shut on Thursday as Greeks walk off the job to protest austerity measures demanded by international lenders in exchange for fresh bailout funds.

Hospitals will run on emergency staff and some state schools will close as teachers and students, doctors, journalists and transport workers will join the first nationwide walkout called by Greece's largest private and public sector unions in a year.

The strike will be a first test for Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, who came to power promising to end austerity in January, then accepted the unpopular terms of a third bailout, under the threat of a euro zone exit.

Tsipras was re-elected two months ago on a mandate to implement that agreement, but vowed to work hard to mitigate the impact of the deal.

Paradoxically, Tsipras's own Syriza party came out in support of the strike, saying industrial action strengthened the government's hand in talks with lenders.

The strike will be people's "response to the dogmatic insistence in dead-end and destructive policies that have squeezed out workers and have led young people to lose hope", private-sector union GSEE said in a statement.

GSEE and its public sector sister union ADEDY expected thousands to take part in protest rallies planned for 0900 GMT.

Strikers will rally in central Athens and march by parliament, close to a hotel where talks with EU and IMF inspectors resumed on Wednesday as part of Greece's first bailout review.

"Amid negotiations, the demands of workers and labour action are of significant importance and this must be used against the neo-liberal policies and blackmail," Syriza said in a statement.

Greek government spokeswoman Olga Gerovasili denied suggestions that the leftist party, which fought against austerity when it was in opposition, was trying to play both sides in supporting the anti-austerity strike.

Greece's Syriza government has said it will implement its side of the bargain with lenders, but has long maintained that the bailout terms are excessively harsh.

"We are implementing an agreement which includes (bailout) measures which are unfair," Gerovasili said.

Greece and its international lenders have locked horns over home foreclosures and non-performing loans and hope for a deal before Monday. Athens insists that resolving the issue should not result in thousands of Greeks at risk of losing their homes.

At stake is the release of a two billion-euro tranche it needs to pay off state arrears and another 10 billion for the country's four big banks. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou, additional reporting by Michele Kambas; Editing by Richard Balmforth)