ATHENS Dec 3 Striking Greek workers will take
to the streets on Thursday, disrupting transport, shutting
schools and keeping ships docked at port in the second major
protest against planned pension cuts in three weeks.
The 24-hour walkout by Greece's two biggest unions,
representing about 2.5 million workers and pensioners, is a test
of the leftist-led government's resolve to implement unpopular
austerity measures in the face of growing resistance at home.
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras' government majority has
shrunk to three seats as it pushes through reforms agreed with
its foreign creditors in July, forcing the prime minister to
seek opposition backing for future legislation.
But opposition parties have so far refused to give their
support to tough pension reforms that Greece has promised to
submit by December under its EU and IMF bailout.
Greeks, too, have responded angrily to the latest measures,
exasperated after years of economic crisis which has shrunk
their incomes, shut businesses and pushed up unemployment.
"Enough is enough. We can't take it anymore," private sector
union GSEE said in a statement announcing the strike.
Demonstrations by municipality workers, communist-affiliated
trade unions, seamen and employees at public offices are
expected to converge around noon (1000 GMT) on the main Syntagma
square outside parliament, the focal point of anti-austerity
anger.
The reforms, part of the Greece's third bailout worth up to
86 billion euros ($91.05 billion) in loans, are aimed at making
a fragmented, costly and ailing pension system more viable.
So far, the government has raised the retirement age,
increased health care contributions and scrapped most early
retirement benefits to get part of the funds promised by its
European lenders.
Athens must also merge several pension funds into one and
cutting back supplementary pensions.
In a bid to secure his own party's backing for the next raft
of measures, Tsipras sought to reassure his leftist Syriza
lawmakers this week, saying the government would do its best to
avoid further reductions to pensions.
"We ought to defend the government and its work," he said.
