* PM faces resistance to reforms at home
* Nationwide strike is second in three weeks
* Thousands march in Athens, but turnout is low
(Adds quotes, rallies)
By Phoebe Fronista
ATHENS, Dec 3 Striking Greek workers marched
through Athens on Thursday and disrupted public transport,
schools and shipping in the second big protest in three weeks
against planned pension reforms, but turnout was lower amid a
mood of resignation.
The 24-hour walkout by Greece's two biggest unions,
representing about 2.5 million workers, was a test of the
leftist-led government's resolve to implement unpopular
austerity measures in the face of growing resistance at home.
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras' government majority has
shrunk to three seats as it pushes through reforms agreed with
its foreign creditors in July, driving him to seek opposition
backing for future legislation.
But opposition parties have so far refused to support the
tough pension reforms that Greece has promised to submit by
December under the terms of its latest bailout from the European
Union and International Monetary Fund.
Greeks have responded angrily to the latest measures,
exasperated after years of an economic crisis which has shrunk
their incomes, shut businesses and pushed unemployment up to one
in four of the workforce.
The leftist government says it would rather raise pension
contributions than cut benefits to retirees again.
"It's unfair," said jeweller Panayiotis Titos. "When there's
a crisis and you raise contributions, it's very difficult for
businesses because the turnover is not high and the profit is
not enough."
Thousands of protesters marched to parliament on the main
Syntagma Square, the focal point of anti-austerity anger.
Tensions flared briefly when police in riot gear fired tear gas
at protesters hurling rocks and a couple of petrol bombs.
But there were fewer demonstrators than in November's
strike, reflecting a feeling among Greeks that nothing will
change after six years of economic depression.
"I cannot accept this but there's nothing to be done," said
Eleftherios Orimazoglou, a pensioner, echoing the resignation
felt by many. "Everything has been decided ... Even if we go out
in the streets, if we resist, nothing will change."
The reforms, part of Greece's third bailout worth up to 86
billion euros ($91.05 billion) in loans, are aimed at making a
fragmented, costly and ailing pension system more viable.
So far, the government has raised the retirement age,
increased healthcare contributions and scrapped most early
retirement benefits to get part of the funds promised by its
European lenders.
Athens must also merge several pension funds into one and
cut back supplementary pensions.
In a bid to secure his own party's backing for the next raft
of measures, Tsipras sought to reassure his leftist Syriza
lawmakers this week, saying the government would do its best to
avoid further reductions to pensions.
"We ought to defend the government and its work," he said.
($1 = 0.9446 euros)
(Writing by Karolina Tagaris; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)