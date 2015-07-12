BRUSSELS, July 12 Euro zone ministers gave
Greece until Wednesday to pass new laws as a condition for
negotiations on a bailout Athens needs to avoid losing access to
the common currency, Finnish Finance Minister Alexander Stubb
said on Sunday.
Describing a joint proposal the Eurogroup of finance
ministers have put to a summit of euro zone leaders which began
on Sunday, Stubb told reporters: "It has far-reaching
conditionality, on three counts: Number one, it needs to
implement laws by July 15. Number two, tough conditions on for
instance labour reforms and pensions and VAT and taxes.
"And then number three quite tough measures also on for
instance privatisation and privatisation funds.
"And for us the most important thing is that... this whole
package has to be approved by both the Greek government and the
Greek parliament and then we'll have a look."
(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)