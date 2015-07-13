BRUSSELS, July 13 Euro zone leaders at an
emergency summit in Brussels were to reconvene in full session
early on Monday to discuss a compromise proposal on a third
bailout for Greece, a spokesman for summit chairman Donald Tusk
said.
"Tusk expects to reconvene euro summit in 10 minutes on
Greece with compromise proposal," he tweeted just after 4 a.m.
(0200 GMT). The meeting was suspended for over four hours while
Tusk, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President
Francois Hollande held talks with Greek Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras.
