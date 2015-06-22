BRUSSELS, June 22 Euro zone leaders will not
negotiate with Greece on Monday evening and will tell Athens a
loans-for-reforms deal can only be done after it is prepared on
a technical level and endorsed by the bloc's finance ministers,
an EU official said.
Euro zone leaders are due to meet in Brussels at 1700 GMT
for an extraordinary summit to discuss Greece, which is on track
to default next Tuesday unless it gets more loans from
international creditors.
The creditors have demanded that Athens reform its economy
first.
"The summit is for Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to
accept the sequence of events, to hear ...that an agreement has
first to be reached at a technical level and then accepted by
the Eurogroup," the official said.
"It is a political signal to unblock the process and it has
already worked in a way, because Greece has finally submitted
something the institutions can work on."
Greece sent reform proposals to its euro zone partners early
on Monday.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by John Stonestreet)