BRUSSELS, July 5 European Council President
Donald Tusk called a euro zone summit for Tuesday to discuss the
Greek debt crisis after Greeks voted overwhelmingly on Sunday to
reject the terms of a bailout.
"I have called a EuroSummit Tuesday evening at 1800 (1600
GMT) to discuss situation after referendum in Greece," Tusk said
on Twitter.
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker will hold
a conference call with Tusk, Eurogroup President Jeroen
Dijsselbloem and European Central Bank President Mario Draghi on
the Greek situation on Monday morning, the Commission said.
(Reporting by Adrian Croft)