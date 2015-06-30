FRANKFURT, June 30 Greece's banks might not be
declared insolvent for several days after a default, a European
Central Bank supervisor said, offering the prospect of some
temporary breathing room in the run up to a referendum.
Asked how long Greek banks could hold out were the country
to miss a 1.6 billion euro ($1.8 billion) payment to the
International Monetary Fund on Tuesday, Felix Hufeld said they
could be considered solvent for up to five days.
"It's a matter of days," Hufeld, who sits on the ECB
supervisory board that decides whether Greek banks are still
solvent, told the Frankfurt business journalists' club late on
Monday, in remarks set for release on Tuesday.
"You can argue for hours about whether it's two, three, four
or five days," he said.
The remarks by Hufeld, who also heads German banking
watchdog Bafin, underline the gravity of the situation facing
Greece's banks immediately after a missed payment to the
International Monetary Fund and an end of its bailout programme.
But they also indicate that the ECB would not immediately
deem the banks bust, thereby cutting their access to central
bank funding ahead of a bailout vote on Sunday.
(Reporting By Jonathan Gould; editing by John O'Donnell)