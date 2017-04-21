ATHENS, April 21 Greece's primary budget surplus
last year reached 4.19 percent of gross domestic programme,
under the methodology used by its international lenders in its
bailout programme, the country's government spokesman said on
Friday.
Dimitris Tzanakopoulos said the figure compares to the
country's bailout target of 0.5 percent of GDP in 2016.
"It is more than eight times above target," he said in a
statement, confirming what an official told Reuters earlier.
"Therefore, the targets set under the bailout programme for
2017 and 2018 will certainly be attained."
The government's estimate of the primary budget surplus,
under the terms of the bailout, is based on data released by the
country's statistics agency ELSTAT on Friday.
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou and Angeliki Koutantou)