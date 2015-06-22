LONDON, June 22 More than half of investors in a
Barclays survey see a Greek exit from the euro zone as having
only a minor impact on global financial markets because the
country is small and buffers are in place to limit contagion.
Close to 30 percent saw only a limited effect on other
peripheral euro zone economies, and fewer than one in five
believe "Grexit" would be a big negative for global markets,
Barclays' June 10-17 survey of 899 investors found.
Only 23 percent expect Grexit in the next three months.
The survey was taken when euro zone officials and leaders
were scrambling to break the deadlock in talks on an
aid-for-reform deal that would avert default at the end of the
month.
On Monday, euro zone officials welcomed Greek concessions as
a possible step towards a deal on averting default, although
politicians dismissed expectations of a breakthrough at a summit
later in the day.
Nearly 60 percent of the investors surveyed also viewed the
sell-off in core bond markets as showing that fears of the
region sliding into deflation have disappeared, while 34 percent
considered it a bigger threat to global equity markets.
Only 15 percent thought the bond sell-off was due to an
improved inflation outlook in the euro zone while 44 percent of
fixed-income investors said German Bund yields had more room to
rise in coming months.
"This suggests a big revision in investors' expectations
about Bund yields since our last survey," Barclays said. Last
quarter, only 5 percent of investors thought Bund yields would
rise above 0.5 percent.
Barclays did not say how much in assets the investors in the
survey managed.
(Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise; Editing by Louise
Ireland)