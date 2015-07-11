HKEX to unveil mainland commodity trading platform this week
* HKEX to unveil new details on Qianhai spot trading platform
ATHENS, July 11 Greek Economy Minister George Stathakis said on Saturday dissenting lawmakers from left-wing Syriza, including ministers, should step aside if they disagree with government policies over bailout reforms.
In a parliamentary debate which ended early Saturday, ten lawmakers from Syriza either abstained or rejected a roadmap of reforms the Greek government was negotiating with international creditors, a last ditch attempt by Greece to stave off bankruptcy.
"If a lawmaker of a leftist party disagrees with the policies of the government...they should follow the rules and if they strongly disagree resign their seat," Economy Minister George Stathakis told Greece's Mega TV.
Energy Minister Panagiotis Lafazanis was one of the Syriza ministers who did not vote for the measures which were passed with backing of pro-EU opposition parties.
"If it were me I would resign," Stathakis said. (Reporting By Costas Pitas; editing by Michele Kambas)
* HKEX to unveil new details on Qianhai spot trading platform
LONDON, May 8 Stricter European Union pollutant limits could lead to costly upgrades or the closure of one third of Europe's large-scale coal power plant capacity, a report by the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA) showed on Monday.