UPDATE 3-ADB chief seeks to cooperate, not compete, with China-led OBOR, AIIB
* Discussed using local currencies for financing instead of USD
ATHENS, July 27 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Monday appealed to his Syriza party to stay united and sought a broad party conference to formulate strategy, after a bruising revolt from leftist rebels left the group on the verge of a split.
"Our strategy should be clarified with calmness and maturity through the party procedures," he told the party's political committee. "So we should plan for a conference as soon as possible, as envisaged by (the party's) charter." (Reporting by Renee Maltezou and Angeliki Koutantou, Writing by Deepa Babington)
* Discussed using local currencies for financing instead of USD
HONG KONG, May 4 Ant Financial Services Group, an affiliate of online shopping giant Alibaba Group, is close to signing a $3.5-billion syndicated loan to help finance its purchase of U.S. money transfer company MoneyGram International, Thomson Reuters Basis Point reported on Thursday.