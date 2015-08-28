* Syriza party struggling through divisive identity crisis
ahead of election
* Break-up with rebels allowed party clear-up but rift has
deepened
* Divisions underscore the growing struggle Tsipras faces
By Renee Maltezou and Deepa Babington
ATHENS, Aug 28 Greek leftist leader Alexis
Tsipras has seen off a threat from far-left rebels but his
anti-austerity-turned-pro-bailout Syriza party is struggling
through a deeply divisive identity crisis weeks before a
national election.
Just hours after Tsipras resigned as prime minister last
week to pave the way for early elections, a sixth of Syriza's
lawmakers broke away to form their own party to fight the 86
billion euro bailout package their former boss signed up to.
The break-up initially allowed Tsipras to clear out his
party's ranks of the vocal, anti-bailout faction that openly
defied him in parliament.
But it has also deepened a rift in his party over Tsipras's
abrupt U-turn to accept austerity measures that his party has
long fought against and staked its identity on - a campaign that
first propelled it to national power in January's national
election.
The divisions underscore the struggle Tsipras faces in
strengthening his grip on power in next month's vote, and risk
leaving him without a strong mandate to implement the unpopular
bailout programme keeping Greece afloat.
"Syriza may become more mainstream, but the government that
will emerge from the election will remain a fragile one that
will continue to struggle to meet the bailout conditions, and is
likely enjoy a limited lifespan," analyst Teneo Intelligence
said in a research report.
With just three weeks to go before the vote expected on
Sept. 20, Tsipras risks losing popular candidates like his
former Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos and former spokesman
Gabriel Sakellaridis, both of whom have kept mum on whether they
will run on the Syriza ticket.
"What we're examining now and what is at stake is the
balance Syriza needs to strike between its traditional left
values and managing the burden of the bailout," said one senior
Syriza official, who had yet to decide whether to run.
Adding to his troubles, some members of Syriza's moderate
"53+" faction, which has long supported Tsipras, have begun to
accuse him of ignoring the party's interests and undermining its
leftist values in favour of holding on to power.
Among them is Syriza's general secretary Tassos Koronakis,
who quit on Monday after launching a blistering attack on
Tsipras. He accused Tsipras of ignoring a decision by Syriza's
central committee to hold a party congress in September - that
would have allowed members to air differences - and calling
elections instead.
"Speeding up the elections, combined with the content of our
comrade prime minister's statement create the impression that we
accept the bailout and the lack of popular sovereignty, not as
the result of sheer blackmail but as a new fact which we have to
live with," Koronakis wrote in his resignation letter.
"I've reached this painful stage where I cannot fulfil my
role as a secretary of the central committee."
"NOT VIABLE"
The same day, Syriza lawmaker Iro Dioti announced that she
would not run in the elections, saying the bailout deal could
not be implemented because it is "not financially viable and
deepens the recession as well as social inequality."
She said a party congress would have allowed Syriza to craft
a plan to help Greece get rid of bailouts in the future but that
the central committee's decision was not respected.
"As far as I'm concerned, I cannot serve this plan," she
said in a statement.
The "53+" faction's main demand is that social policies that
follow Syriza's leftist values are included in the party's
campaign plan and that Tsipras commits to implementing them. One
small faction within the group has even suggested it might join
the breakaway far-left Popular Unity, Syriza officials say.
Tsipras is expected to address these concerns at a meeting
this weekend of the party's powerful central committee, whose
size has temporarily been reduced to about 150 members since the
far-left rebel faction broke away.
He sought to reassure the "53+" faction by telling Alpha TV
in an interview that he would respect the bailout agreement but
try to limit its negative impact. "We have no other choice but
to implement it, looking for a way to gradually disengage from
the bailout and foreign monitors," he said.
Tsipras also rushed to praise another prominent 53+ member,
the well-liked Tsakalotos, and said the former finance minister
as well as former government spokesman Sakellaridis would run
both for Syriza. Neither have confirmed such a move.
In Tsipras favour, however, another major party faction: the
"Platform 2010" has stood by their leader and issued a statement
that said: "Tsipras' government kept the country alive, laying
out the path for its exit from the crisis."
HEADACHES
Fifty lawmakers issued a statement on Friday backing
Tsipras: "We are present, full force, for our country's future,"
they said in a statement.
But prominent individual Syriza figures who have rebelled
are also creating new headaches for Tsipras. Former Deputy
Finance Minister Nadia Valavani joined Popular Unity on Friday.
Former parliament speaker Zoe Konstantopoulou is reportedly
mulling setting up her own party, which could further eat into
Tsipras's voter base.
In the meantime, an open war of words has broken out between
Tsipras and another former finance minister, Yanis Varoufakis.
The outspoken, motorcyle-riding academic left the post last
month after alienating his euro zone counterparts.
In the Alpha TV interview this week, Tsipras said Varoufakis
"lost his credibility against his interlocutors" at the height
of bailout negotiations and that "Varoufakis was talking but
nobody paid any attention to him".
Varoufakis - who remains popular in Greece with 27 percent
of voters approving his recent actions in a poll published on
Friday - shot back that Tsipras was presiding over the
disintegration of his own party.
" heard (Tsipras aide) Nikos Pappas saying that Syriza was
toppled from within. It is true, it was toppled by its
leadership," Varoufakis told Reuters. "Its leadership decided
that Syriza does not exist anymore ... Lafazanis left, there is
a collapse in the morale of members, regardless of which faction
they belong to."
(Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)