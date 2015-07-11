* Opposition support needed to pass vote on reforms
By Costas Pitas
ATHENS, July 11 Greek Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras faces a struggle to contain a widening split in the
ruling Syriza party after leftist rebels said they would not
back austerity measures pledged to international lenders in
exchange for a new bailout deal.
In a vote in the early hours of Saturday, Tsipras had to
reply on opposition lawmakers to secure parliament's backing to
present the proposals to EU negotiators, after 10 government
deputies either abstained or voted against and seven were not
present.
Fifteen of Syriza's 149 members of parliament said they
would not back the government in future votes when the
individual policies, promised by Greece in return for
much-needed funding from international lenders, come up for
approval.
That poses a challenge for Tsipras as he tries to pass
measures that include hiking VAT, cutting defence spending and
selling off key state-owned assets, plans which many of his
lawmakers deeply oppose.
In a statement written before the vote, 15 lawmakers who
belong to the party's Left Platform said that backing the
government in parliament this time did not mean they would vote
through individual measures in future.
"(Our support) cannot be taken as a 'Yes' to the
implementation of austerity measures and neo-liberal demolition,
which we will fight against in a movement with workers and the
people," they wrote.
Opposition from within Syriza will also worry euro zone
finance ministers who were meeting in Brussels on Saturday to
consider the package of reforms, with many deeply sceptical that
Athens will fulfil its promises.
"Can the Greek government be trusted to do what they are
promising, to actually implement in coming weeks, months and
years. I think those are the key issues that will be addressed
today," the head of the Eurogroup of finance ministers Jeroen
Dijsselbloem said.
In Athens, Greek Economy Minister George Stathakis said
dissenting lawmakers should step aside if they disagree with the
government's proposals, adding that it made sense for some
ministers to be replaced.
One of the signatories to Saturday's letter was Deputy
Foreign Minister Nikos Chountis, one of four prominent Syriza
figures to have not backed Tsipras.
Parliament speaker Zoe Constantopoulou, Energy Minister
Panagiotis Lafazanis and Deputy Labour Minister Dimitris
Stratoulis also failed to endorse the government's plans.
